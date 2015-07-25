Ramsey flattered by Barca links

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey has talked up a future move to Spain, amid "flattering" reports linking him with a big-money transfer to Barcelona.

Reports in the British press earlier in the transfer window linked Wales midfielder Ramsey with a £50million switch to Camp Nou, a potential deal that was subsequently endorsed by his manager at international level, Chris Coleman.

And, though the 24-year-old remains committed to bringing further success to the Emirates Stadium on the back of consecutive FA Cup wins, Ramsey hopes a move to La Liga materialises at some stage in his career.

"Obviously it's very flattering," he told The Guardian.

"They did the treble last year and it's just really nice to be linked with one of the best clubs in the world.

"One day I would like to go over to Spain to play just to see what it's like and to experience that.

"But at the moment I'm with Arsenal and I feel like this Arsenal team can go and be successful and challenge for things."

In an injury-hit 2014-15 campaign, Ramsey often found himself deployed on the right wing by Arsene Wenger due to form of Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin in the centre of midfield.

But the former Cardiff City man hopes to reassert himself as the club's central playmaker in the coming season.

He added: "I think I've definitely grown as a player. I feel there's a responsibility there to perform, to lead the team by driving forward and winning the ball back.

"I'm a player who always wants to be involved in the game. That's why I don't particularly like going on the right because I'm not involved as much.

"I want the ball every time we have an attack."