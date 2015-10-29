Ramsey raves over Ozil's impact at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has voiced his admiration for Mesut Ozil following the Germany international's fine performances in 2015-16.

Ozil has already set up seven goals in nine Premier League appearances this campaign, scoring once himself, and Ramsey is in awe of his team-mate's passing skills.

"He has a great eye for a ball – he has many assists – and his weight of pass is fantastic as well," Ramsey told the official UEFA website.

"He finds those little pockets of space very well and links up the play."

Nevertheless, Ramsey has made it clear Ozil is not the best player he has played with at Arsenal since joining the club from Cardiff City in 2008.

"Cesc Fabregas is the best player I have played with at Arsenal. He plays in the same position as me and to have him to look up to when I first came here...," the Wales international added.

"He was playing every week, assisting, scoring. He was just a very accomplished midfielder, so probably him."

Ramsey also had words of praise for Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi and has backed the 19-year-old to shine.

"Alex Iwobi is one to look out for, I think. He is very gifted and has great feet, so I am sure he will be one to look out for in the future," he concluded.