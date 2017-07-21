Randolph set for Middlesbrough move after Hart arrival

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal in principle to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham following the London club's loan move for Joe Hart.

West Ham signed Hart on loan from Manchester City on Tuesday and Boro have moved quickly to capture Randolph following the England shot-stopper's arrival in the capital.

Randolph made 22 Premier League appearances for West Ham last term, but is now poised to join Boro's push for an immediate return to the top flight.

The deal, which is subject to a medical and personal terms, will see Randolph become the Championship club's sixth acquisition of the transfer window.