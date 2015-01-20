Rangers confirm McDowall resignation

Kenny McDowall has resigned from his role as caretaker manager at Rangers, citing personal reasons.

The Scottish giants announced McDowall's decision late on Monday evening (local time), and added that the 51-year-old would serve a 12-month notice period under the conditions of his contract.

McDowall - formerly the club's assistant coach - stepped up to the main role when Ally McCoist was placed on gardening leave in December.

"Kenny McDowall has tendered his resignation as caretaker manager of Rangers Football Club, citing personal reasons for stepping down," a club statement read.

"Kenny, who has been a fantastic servant of the club, will serve his 12-month notice period, during which time he will remain 100 per cent committed to his normal duties.

"The club respects Kenny's decision and he will continue to have the full support of everybody at Rangers."

Rangers, who plummeted to the fourth tier of Scottish football due to financial irregularities, have won successive promotions to return to the second tier.

But they sit 13 points adrift of leaders Hearts this season after a season of off-field turmoil.

Controversial Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley bought a stake in the club and the naming rights to their Ibrox Stadium in October.

Whether McDowall sees out his 12-month notice period remains to be seen, given that McCoist was removed just nine days into an identical notice period of his own.