Rangers midfielder McCrorie joins Portsmouth on a season-long loan

Rangers have loaned defender Ross McCrorie to SkyBet League One side Portsmouth for the season.

The 21-year-old, who made 30 appearances for the Gers in Steven Gerrard’s first season in charge at Ibrox, including seven in the Europa League, has been allowed to join Pompey.

The move represents Rangers academy graduate McCrorie’s third loan spell out of the club after previously playing for Ayr and Dumbarton.

Describing McCrorie’s qualities, assistant manager Joe Gallen told the Portsmouth website: “He’s a strong tackler, a leader and has a really good attitude, with an impressive range of passing.

“Ross adds plenty of attributes to our squad and is a highly-rated player, so we’re grateful that Rangers have let him come south.”

Proclaiming the move as “a no-brainer”, McCrorie added: “I used to watch Pompey on Match of the Day when I was younger and see players like Kanu and Benjani.

“Now I want to help get this club promoted into the Championship, and the manager and players have all made me feel very welcome.”