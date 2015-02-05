Rangers obliged to play Newcastle quintet

Haris Vuckic, Gael Bigirimana, Shane Ferguson, Remie Streete and Kevin Mbabu all arrived at Ibrox on loan on Monday, with Mike Ashley's involvement in the ownership of both clubs prompting some raised eyebrows over the deals.

Asked at a press conference on Thursday whether he was under orders to select the players every week, manager McDowall said: "Yes.

"They're obviously good players. They've played with Newcastle. I'll carry on and do what I'm told to do.

'I was told at the offset that players would be coming in that wouldn't be my responsibility.

"So I'll carry on regardless."

McDowall is currently serving a 12-month notice period in the Ibrox hot seat.