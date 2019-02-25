Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty looking to kick on after goal against Hamilton

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty hopes his first league goal in five months will kick-start another strong finish to the season.

Lafferty came off the bench to round off a 5-0 win over Hamilton by sweeping home in the 88th minute.

But the Northern Ireland international had to endure a series of near misses beforehand and he feared he was set for more frustration after Accies full-back Aaron McGowan produced a brilliant block to deny him heading home from close range.

Lafferty said: “I think everyone could see in the lead-up to the goal I was desperate to get one.

“I’ve had a fair few blocked or cleared off the line in the past few months to be fair.

“It’s the same with everyone, when things are not going your way you try harder, but the harder you try, the worse you become.

“I was delighted at the end. It’s been a frustrating few months to be honest but hopefully I can build on the goal.

“I think every player in the dressing room would say that but it does seem like I come alive in the last two months of the season.

“I honestly don’t know why, but you win trophies at the back end of the campaign and that’s when goals matter.

“I just want to keep working hard and getting goals from now until the end of the season. I’ve played and scored in big games.”

The 31-year-old is doing all he can in training to try and get results on the pitch.

He added: “I’m low in confidence, obviously going through a difficult spell, but I’m still working hard in training and the only way to repay the manager is to score goals.

“The manager has been good. It’s always difficult when the striker is maybe not scoring goals but he kept giving me chances.

“He gave me another chance and I got the goal so hopefully I can keep reward him.”