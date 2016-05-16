Ranieri and Vardy delight as thousands salute Leicester's heroes

Claudio Ranieri led a day of joyous celebrations for Leicester City as he told fans of the newly-crowned Premier League champions: "Keep dreaming, don't wake up!"

The club estimated crowds of up to 250,000 lined the city's streets as Leicester's heroes paraded the trophy on an open-top bus.

The route ended at Victoria Park, where a buoyant crowd welcomed Ranieri and his players on stage with their hard earned silverware before enjoying a performance from Leicester-supporting rock band Kasabian.

"It's unbelievable, all the city is here. It's something special," Ranieri said.

"A lot of people are happy – I am very, very glad.

"I think this is not only because the team won but because they played with heart and soul and the people understood this."

Top scorer Jamie Vardy was similarly delighted by the festivities and is relishing the prospect of Leicester measuring themselves against the elite in the Champions League.

"It's brilliant, what a day," said Vardy, who was named in England's provisional 26-man squad for Euro 2016 earlier on Monday.

"The achievement that we've done – look what it means to the city and what it's going to bring next year with Champions League football.

"We're just enjoying it at the front with the trophy."

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater joined Vardy in Roy Hodgson's squad and he reflected on a scarcely believable two weeks of celebrations since Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea handed Leicester the top prize in English football.

"I'm so lost for words," Drinkwater told Sky Sports News.

"The turnout today has been a joke. On the streets and in the park, it was ridiculous. The whole last two weeks has been so special. It's something I'll never forget."