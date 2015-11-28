Ranieri delight for 'fantastic man' Vardy

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri lauded Jamie Vardy's record-breaking exploits as an "incredible achievement" after the England striker scored for an 11th consecutive Premier League match in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Vardy's 24th-minute opener at the King Power Stadium saw the 28-year-old surpass the previous record of 10 set by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bastian Schweinsteiger headed an equaliser during first-half stoppage time and the result leaves Leicester second on goal difference behind Manchester City, with United a point further back in third.

"I am very happy because before the match I told my players we have two objectives; one, to win the match and two, try to help Vardy achieve the record," Ranieri told Sky Sports.

"We take one point, it's good for the table and Jamie breaks the record. It has been a very good evening."

Asked about Vardy's heroics, the Italian tactician hailed a "fantastic man".

"It's an incredible achievement. Five years ago, Jamie played in the lower leagues and it's difficult to grow up so quickly," he said.

"This fantastic man is not only our top scorer, but he works hard and it's important when you have a striker who attacks the ball, who presses."

Leicester's goal came from one of their now customarily lightning-quick counter-attacks.

By contrast, United played in the slower, methodical manner that has drawn criticism for manager Louis van Gaal.

Ranieri believes the Dutchman is doing a fine job at Old Trafford, but stated that United are a different beast to the one he knew under Alex Ferguson during the Italian's time in charge of Chelsea.

"It's a different Man Utd, a different manager, everything is different," he added.

"I am different, but I think Van Gaal is doing a very good job. Last season he got to know the players and now he is very close to the top of the table. He will fight until the end."