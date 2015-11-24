Ranieri: I beat Van Gaal's Barca three times in 10 days
Leicester City host Manchester United on Saturday as Claudio Ranieri attempts to get the better of Louis van Gaal once again.
Claudio Ranieri is looking forward to his reunion with managerial counterpart Louis van Gaal, who he once bested three times in 10 days during the pair's time in Spain.
Table-topping Leicester City host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, with Ranieri out to continue his strong record against Van Gaal.
Ranieri completed a hat-trick of wins in just over a week against Van Gaal's Barcelona as Valencia went on to win the 1999 Copa del Rey title.
Reflecting on his Valencia days, Ranieri told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I remember it well. On February 18th, 3-2 at Barcelona in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
"On the 24th, 4-3 to us at the Mestalla in the return leg and the 27th 4-2 at the Camp Nou in La Liga.
"At the end of the season we won the Copa del Rey, beating Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the final. We had a great squad."
Leicester remarkably top the standings with just one defeat from 13 matches.
United are one point adrift ahead of their trip to King Power Stadium.
"It is a big challenge," Ranieri added.
"Manchester United are a giant of world football and Van Gaal is one of the best coaches around."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.