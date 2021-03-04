RANKED: DStv Premiership top five goal-scorers

The race for the DStv Premiership Golden Boot is heating up with the likes of Ruzaigh Gamildien and Mduduzi Mdantsane gaining ground on top-scorer Bradley Grobler.

After game week 18 of the DStv Premiership, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is leading the pack with 13 goals from appearances.

The in-form Ruzaigh Gamildien of Swallows FC moved up to second place on the charts after bagging his 10th goal of the campaign against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, while Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane currently sits in third place with nine goals.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns duo Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile make up the top five in fourth and fifth place with eight and seven goals, respectively.

Here are the top five PSL goal-scorers:

1) Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United) – 13

2) Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows FC) - 10

3) Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City) - 9

4) Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) - 8

5) Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) - 7