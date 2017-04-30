Rashford clearly deceived referee, says Swansea boss Clement

Paul Clement praised his Swansea City players for fighting back to draw with Manchester United after the blow of conceding from a controversial first-half penalty.

Captain Wayne Rooney scored from the spot after Marcus Rashford went to ground following a challenge from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, with television replays highlighting that there was barely any contact.

However, Swansea salvaged a deserved point through a fine late free-kick from Gylfi Sigurdsson, which could prove crucial in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

Head coach Clement believes Rashford was clearly guilty of diving but credited his team for responding positively to that set-back.

"My players clearly thought it wasn't a penalty and, seeing the replay the player has deceived the referee," he told BT Sport. "It's clear. There's no other way to look at it.

"The ref [Neil Swarbrick] seemed to have some doubts because there was a big delay and I spoke to him afterwards and he said he was only receiving confirmation from his assistants. It was a mistake. He went down way before there was contact."

He added to BBC Sport: "The players were very frustrated and angry after that penalty decision at half-time, but we re-focused in the dressing room on what we had to do.

"That is arguably a clean sheet today and we go into the next game against Everton fully believing that we can stay in this league for next season."

Swansea, in 18th place, are two points behind Hull City with three games left to play.