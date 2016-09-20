Rashford: I can be Manchester United's number 10

Marcus Rashford says he is ready to play as a number 10 for Manchester United if called upon by manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international has played as a winger or forward since breaking into the first team at Old Trafford last season, but he regularly featured in a deeper role with United's academy.

Mourinho has been using Wayne Rooney as a playmaker early in 2016-17, but the captain has been struggling to make an impact behind striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rashford is seemingly willing to displace the 30-year-old.

"I don't regret playing in the number 10 role because it means now I can still play there if I need to," Rashford told Inside United.

"Number 10, on both wings and up front as well. It means I have more in my armoury when it comes to the matches.

"I used to look up to players who would dribble at people, creating chances, scoring too.

"But the type of the player I want to be now is different to the type of player I wanted to be then."