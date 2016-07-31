Rashford wants to learn from Ibrahimovic

Marcus Rashford says he has plenty to learn after seeing new Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic up close and personal for the first time.

The United academy graduate shot to prominence under Louis van Gaal last season when he scored twice on debut in the Europa League before netting a double on his Premier League debut against Arsenal as well as scoring a match-winner against cross-town rivals Manchester City, even earning a spot in England’s Euro 2016 squad.

But the teenager says he is looking forward to taking his game to another level alongside Ibrahimovic.

The Swede started his first game in United colours on Saturday in a friendly against Galatasaray, scoring his first goal within four minutes with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

Rashford did not play with Ibrahimovic, replacing him at half-time, but said it was still great watching the striker.

"It's amazing. There's a possibility that we can all learn from him while he's here so we all need to take the chance," Rashford told MUTV after the 5-2 win.

"It's a massive help, just being with him day in, day out. It's helping me just seeing what he's like overall. Not just on the pitch, off the pitch as well.

"So, there's a lot to learn from him, so hopefully I can bring some of what he does into my own game."