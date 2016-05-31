Rashica and Djimsiti miss out on Albania final squad

Albania have finalised their squad for Euro 2016, with Vitesse's Milot Rashica and Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti missing out.

Coach Gianni De Biasi announced his 23-man squad on Tuesday as Albania prepare for their first major international tournament.

But defender Djimsiti and forward Rashica will not travel with the group to France having failed to make the final cut.

RNK Split defender Amir Rrahmani and Herolind Shala of Slovan Liberec have also been omitted having previously been selected in the provisional 27-man squad.

Albania face Ukraine in their final warm-up game on Friday before taking on Switzerland, host nation France and Romania in Group A.

Albania squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani), Orges Shehi (Skenderbeu)

Defenders: Ansi Agolli (Qarabag), Arlind Ajeti (Frosinone), Naser Aliji (Basel), Lorik Cana (Nantes), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Mergim Mavraj (Cologne), Frederic Veseli (Lugano)

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Freiburg), Migjen Basha (Como), Ergys Kace (PAOK), Burim Kukeli (Zurich), Ermir Lenjani (Nantes), Andi Lila (Giannina), Ledian Memushaj (Pescara), Odise Roshi (Rijeka), Taulant Xhaka (Basel)

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Rijeka), Sokol Cikalleshi (Medipol Baksasehir), Shkelzen Gashi (Colorado Rapids), Armando Sadiku (Vaduz)