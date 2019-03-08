Raul Garcia earns point for Athletic Bilbao in draw with Espanyol
Raul Garcia struck 10 minutes from time for Athletic Bilbao as they held Espanyol to a 1-1 draw at San Mames.
Facundo Ferreyra scored his first goal since joining Espanyol from Benfica on a deal until June 2020 in the January transfer window, slotting low beyond Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin in the ninth minute.
Bilbao were seemingly heading towards their second defeat in a row – having lost to Valencia last Sunday – but Garcia came to their rescue in the closing stages.
The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was able to direct his header past Espanyol shot-stopper Diego Lopez as the spoils were shared.
The stalemate means Espanyol are unbeaten in their last six matches in LaLiga.
