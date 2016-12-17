RB Leipzig 2 Hertha Berlin 0: Bayern pushed into second

RB Leipzig climbed above Bayern Munich to top the Bundesliga thanks to a 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The teams had been tied on 33 points after 14 matches, but goals from Timo Werner and Willi Orban sent Leipzig three points clear ahead of Bayern's trip to basement side Darmstadt on Sunday.

Werner netted the opener five minutes from the interval at the Red Bull Arena, running on to a Naby Keita ball and holding off his marker to slot beyond goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

And captain Orban wrapped up the three points shortly after the hour mark when he beat Jarstein with a powerful header.

The result marks a return to form for the shock title contenders after they suffered their first defeat of the season at Ingolstadt last time out.

Leipzig visit Bayern in their last match before the winter break on Wednesday.