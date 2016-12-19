RB Leipzig target Bayern Munich scalp

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says his side will approach Wednesday's Bundesliga encounter with Bayern Munich with the aim to win.

Leipzig sit second in the table heading into the match at the Allianz Arena, level on point with leaders Bayern after a stunning start to life in the top flight.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have already claimed the scalps of Champions League duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Leverkusen this term and Ragnick says they are once again going for a statement success.

"We cannot do anything else than play for the win," Rangnick told Sky90.

"We are going to Munich to pick up the three points if possible.

"I don't think you can approach the game any more ambitious.

"The fact that we are the youngest team in the Bundesliga makes this match even more interesting. We are breaking the rules from a certain point of view."