Real did everything to get De Gea - Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Real Madrid did all they could to sign David De Gea from Manchester United but refused to be drawn into speculation over the goalkeeper's future.

A proposed transfer for the Spain international to the Santiago Bernabeu fell through late in the Spanish transfer window, leading the clubs to be drawn into a public disagreement over who was in the wrong.

De Gea had been dropped by United boss Louis van Gaal due to his frame of mind while speculation continued, and sees his United future remain somewhat uncertain with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Perez appeared on Spanish radio on Wednesday, producing a document he claimed shows United were late in filing their paperwork.

"Madrid did what we had to do, we did everything we could to get him to come," he told Cadena COPE.

"De Gea made no effort to renew and so we had to make an effort so that he did not feel abandoned.

"De Gea has to do what's best for his sporting life. Now we don't contemplate what will happen next season, we have three great goalkeepers.

"We do not know what will happen in a year. It is very difficult to have a blank year."

Real captain Sergio Ramos was a long-time reported target for United prior to signing his new deal at the Bernabeu, with some having suggested Ramos used the media and United's interest to leverage the contract.

"Sergio did not use the press to get us more money," Perez added.

"He never wanted to leave Madrid and we knew he'd never leave.

"We did not receive any offers for him. It took five minutes to fix everything."