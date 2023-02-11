Real Madrid beat Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco to win FIFA Club World Cup for fifth time
Real Madrid have beaten Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco to win the FIFA Club World Cup – their fifth in eight years
Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup for the fifth time in eight editions after beating Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco on Saturday night.
The 14-time European champions went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde, but Al Hilal pulled one back shortly afterwards through Malian forward Moussa Marega.
Karim Benzema, back in the team after injury, then made it 3-1 to Madrid after 54 minutes and Valverde scored his second of the night to put Los Blancos 4-1 up before an hour had been played.
But Al Hilal did not give in and former Atletico and Villarreal forward Lucas Vietto scored twice, either side of another Vinicius effort, to take the game to 5--3 with just over 10 minutes to play.
That was the end of the scoring, though, and Madrid came through an entertaining content to claim their fifth Club World Cup since 2014.
🏆 #W8RLDCHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RdkO71WUFMFebruary 11, 2023
This current edition, although played in 2023, is the 2022 competition.
As well as their five Club World Cups, Madrid also won the Intercontinental Cup (which preceded this tournament) on three occasions.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.