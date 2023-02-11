Real Madrid beat Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco to win FIFA Club World Cup for fifth time

Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup for the fifth time in eight editions after beating Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco on Saturday night.

The 14-time European champions went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde, but Al Hilal pulled one back shortly afterwards through Malian forward Moussa Marega.

Karim Benzema, back in the team after injury, then made it 3-1 to Madrid after 54 minutes and Valverde scored his second of the night to put Los Blancos 4-1 up before an hour had been played.

But Al Hilal did not give in and former Atletico and Villarreal forward Lucas Vietto scored twice, either side of another Vinicius effort, to take the game to 5--3 with just over 10 minutes to play.

That was the end of the scoring, though, and Madrid came through an entertaining content to claim their fifth Club World Cup since 2014.

This current edition, although played in 2023, is the 2022 competition.

As well as their five Club World Cups, Madrid also won the Intercontinental Cup (which preceded this tournament) on three occasions.