Real Madrid bottom of October form table

Real Madrid had the worst record of any team in LaLiga during October after a miserable month that concluded with Julen Lopetegui's sacking on Monday.

Madrid lost all three league matches this month and their minus-six goal difference left them bottom of the form table – below strugglers Huesca.

The month opened with a 1-0 defeat away to surprise package Deportivo Alaves, the reverse coming off the back of a loss to Sevilla and draw with Atletico Madrid in late September.

Levante's 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu piled the pressure on Lopetegui, and the coach was dismissed a day after their humbling in El Clasico.

Barcelona won Sunday's clash 5-1 at Camp Nou and their four-goal winning margin left Madrid bottom of the October form table.