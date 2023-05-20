Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he'll be in charge at the club next season
The future of the Italian has been under scrutiny following Wednesday's loss at Manchester City, but he claims he's staying
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he will still be at the club next season following speculation over his job in the aftermath of Los Blancos' Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday night.
The defending champions lost 4-0 at the Etihad to crash out of the competition 5-1 on aggregate, resulting in a disappointing end to the season for Ancelotti and his players.
The Italian coach, who is wanted by Brazil in the summer, has previously insisted he wanted to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and was asked on Saturday if he had spoken to president Florentino Perez about his future.
"We spoke yesterday," he said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's LaLIga game at Valencia.
"We had a meeting, and he showed me his support. We talked about Wednesday's game [against City], we talked about the season we've had and the two seasons that we've had. We move forward, with the same desire to do things well."
After that, he was asked if Real Madrid had guaranteed he would be in charge next season, and he replied: "Yes."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs