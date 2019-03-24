Real Madrid face £85 million competition from Manchester City in battle for Inter defender

Manchester City could make an ambitious bid to land the Inter Milan defender their rivals Manchester United failed to sign last year.

Milan Skriniar is a target for Real Madrid this summer, but are now expected to face competition from City, who may be prepared to break their transfer for the centre-back.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that City could pay €100 million for Skriniar’s services – around £85 million.

This would break the world transfer record for a defender – unless Manchester United stump up £130 million for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

Barcelona are also interested in Skriniar, but their priority for defence is Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Slovakian international Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017, and has established himself at the heart of the Nerazzurri’s defence. Manchester City have reportedly chased the 24-year-old’s signature previously, but a bid of €55 million was rejected by Inter.