Real Madrid handed Africa trip in Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have been drawn against Africa-based Melilla in the Copa del Rey's round of 32, while Barcelona will also face third-tier opposition.

Holders Barca – who crushed Sevilla 5-0 in last season's final – get their campaign started away to Cultural Leonesa, who were relegated from LaLiga2 last term.

Madrid's first-leg contest with Segunda B4 leaders Melilla will see them travel to one of Spain's two ports on the continent of Africa, though both – the other being Ceuta – are claimed by Morocco.

Arguably the standout draw for the smaller clubs left in the competition is that of fourth-tier side Sant Andreu, however, as they will play Atletico Madrid.

¡Así quedan los dieciseisavos de final! October 19, 2018

LaLiga leaders Sevilla are to face Villanovense, while Valencia were drawn with Ebro – two ties which should provide little difficulty for either of the top-tier clubs.

Sergio Canales will return to Racing Santander – the club he impressed for as a teenager – with Real Betis and there are four all-LaLiga ties to look forward to, with Leganes and Rayo Vallecano set to go up against each other in a pair of Madrid derbies.

The first fixtures are provisionally due to take place on October 31, with the return games on December 5.

7 - FC Barcelona won against Cultural Leonesa by an aggregate result of 7-0 in their only previous meeting in Spanish Cup (season 2009-10), with scoring three goals. Memory. October 19, 2018

Copa del Rey draw in full:

Cultural Leonesa v Barcelona

Ebro v Valencia

Sant Andreu v Atletico Madrid

Melilla v Real Madrid

Villanovense v Sevilla

Racing Santander v Real Betis

Almeria v Villarreal

Cadiz v Espanyol

Sporting Gijon v Eibar

Lugo v Levante

Cordoba v Getafe

Athletic Bilbao v Huesca

Deportivo Alaves v Girona

Leganes v Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad