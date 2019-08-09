Real Madrid outcast wants €50m move to rivals Ateltico

Having spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich, and deciding he doesn't want to stay there, James Rodriguez is caught in limbo.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane supposedly has no need for the Colombian attacking midfielder and the club are looking to sell.

According to Spanish radio station El Transistor, Real Madrid want €50 million for James and the player's preference of destination is local rivals Atletico Madrid.

@edupidal



"Zidane ha sido inflexible con James. No ha tenido ni un solo guiño con él. En el club no entienden esa postura tan tajante. El jugador se marchará al club que pague 50 millones. Él quiere ir al @Atleti" pic.twitter.com/Y3WQd075z2— El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 8, 2019

With the acquisition of Eden Hazard and the increased involvement of Vinicius Junior, it's understood that James would struggle to fit into a new look Real Madrid side.

And despite the long-term injury sustained by Asensio, it still looks as though James' future lies elsewhere.

Whether Real Madrid would sanction the sale of a player of such stature to Atletico remains to be seen.

READ MORE...

Predicted! FourFourTwo’s 2019/20 Premier League table

How European football ended up full of stranded superstars – and absolutely everybody loses