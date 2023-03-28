Real Madrid legends working hard to convince Carlo Ancelotti to become Brazil manager

Real Madrid and Brazil legends Ronaldo and Kaka are reportedly working hard to convince Carlo Ancelotti to become the new manager of the Selecao, prising him away from the Spanish capital in the process.

Former players of Ancelotti at AC Milan, both Ronaldo and Kaka have been discussing with the Italian the potential of taking up the vacant manager's position on behalf of the Brazilian FA (CBF). According to The Athletic, Ronaldo and Kaka have made it clear Brazil want Ancelotti as their new coach - something he is reportedly currently considering.

Ancelotti is expected to become the Brazilian national team coach should he leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to The Athletic, though there's no guarantee he will depart the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has a contract with Real until June 2024, but Ronaldo, who played for the club from 2002 to 2007, and Kaka, from 2009 to 2013, are working to convince him to leave the contract early.

Since Tite resigned as Brazil manager after World Cup 2022, the Selecao haven't appointed a permanent boss. Ramon Menezes is the current interim manager.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has also signalled his desire to bring Ancelotti to South America, during an interview with Reuters.

"Let's have faith in God, let's wait for the right moment and see if we can make it happen while we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team," Rodrigues said.

"Ancelotti is unanimously respected among the players. Not just Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr, but everyone who has played for him. I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how consistent his work is.

Today's best deals on Brazil shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

"He needs no introduction. He really is a top coach who has several achievements and hopefully he can have even more."

However, during the interview Rodrigues said the FA are respecting Ancelotti's contract at Real Madrid, and so therefore no formal contact or approach has yet been made.

He did confirm that Brazil will start negotiating with managers on their shortlist in April, though, with the aim of announcing their new coach by the end of May.