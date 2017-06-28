Real Madrid 'meet regularly' with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois' agent

Thibaut Courtois' agent says he has held meetings with Real Madrid amid continued reports the goalkeeper is stalling on a new Chelsea contract.

The Belgium international has established himself as first choice at Stamford Bridge and won a second Premier League medal in the space of three seasons last term.

However, Courtois – who was on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 – has been regularly linked with a return to the Spanish capital to play for Los Blancos.

Recent reports have suggested that talks between Courtois and the Blues have stalled due to the player's wage demands and his representative, Christophe Henrotay, says he has held discussions with Madrid's hierarchy over his client's situation.

"Of course Thibaut is of interest to the big clubs, including the latest Champions League winner," he told Sport Foot.

"He's someone who helps you win games, titles. I meet regularly those in charge at Real Madrid, and Thibaut's case has come up.

"My role is to keep him updated on the situation."