Real Madrid one of many 'fascinating projects' for Pogba

Real Madrid are one of many "fascinating projects" for Juventus star Paul Pogba, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola revealed earlier this week that initial talks were under way with Madrid and added that his client would be keen on working with head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The representative has stressed that Pogba's Juve are in control of his future, but again hinted a move was on the France international's agenda after Euro 2016.

However, Madrid are not the only potential destination that Pogba could be tempted by.

"Will he leave Juventus? Paul has to grow," Raiola said to Mediaset Premium. "He is doing that at Juventus now, so any transfer must be run past them.

"I have said that he likes Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid is fascinating project like the biggest teams in Europe, from Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea – and Juve as well."

Raiola also insisted he would not rule out a move to another Italian club such as AC Milan or Inter if their respective Chinese investments changed their competitiveness.

He added: "Of course, money matters a lot, but if there are no business plans and there is no investment it won't change anything.

"Would I listen to Milan and Inter? Why not? My interest is to represent my players as well as possible, so I don't rule anything out. I have to do right by my players."