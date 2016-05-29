Real Madrid players revel in Champions League success

Real Madrid secured a record 11th Champions League crown following a penalty shoot-out victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yannick Carrasco cancelled out Sergio Ramos' first-half opener, but it was Cristiano Ronaldo who proved the match-winner after slotting home the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out.

See how the Madrid players reacted on Twitter after their Milan triumph.

Love you May 29, 2016

Ya tenemos la UNDÉCIMA!!! Va por todos vosotros madridistas!! Hemos luchado hasta que no podíamos más!! May 28, 2016

Gracias Dios por esta gran bendición que me regalas!Un abrazo al madridismo a Costa Rica!!! May 28, 2016