Real Madrid rest Ronaldo, Bale and Kroos against Leganes

Zinedine Zidane has opted to leave Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos out of Real Madrid's squad for Wednesday's LaLiga contest with Leganes.

The Frenchman has rested the key trio ahead of a busy run, with Madrid facing rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich next week.

Ronaldo has been typically prolific for Madrid this season with 19 goals in 23 LaLiga games, while injuries have restricted Gareth Bale's playing time, but he still has seven in 17 league matches.

Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Morata are the four forward options in Madrid's 19-man matchday squad in the absence of Ronaldo and Bale.

Tonight / Esta noche 21:30 CEST ButarqueLaLiga April 5, 2017

With Kroos also rested, James Rodriguez, Isco, Casemiro, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio make up Zidane's options in midfield.

Madrid beat Leganes 3-0 in the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale scoring twice and Morata netting the third.