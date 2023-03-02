Real Madrid should DEMOLISH Barcelona in Copa del Rey clash – according to cup competition statistics

Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Bernabeu for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday night, and if stats from this season are anything to go by, then fans of the home side should expect plenty of goals to celebrate.

While Barcelona have conceded just eight goals in La Liga this season - representing a ridiculous average of just 0.35 goals per game - in cup competitions it's a whole different story.

Indeed, during the 13 games they've played across all cup competitions this season, including the Champions League, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, Barça have conceded a considerably higher tally. Twenty-two goals, to be exact.

To further the point that Real Madrid could bag a bucketful against Barca, they're the highest scorers in La Liga this season, plummeting 47 strikes in 23 games.

They even scored three goals against their El Clasico opponents when they hosted them back in October 2022 in the league, accounting for almost half of all goals their rivals have conceded in La Liga this campaign.

When it comes to cup competitions, Real Madrid are even deadlier. Across 15 total games away from the league campaign, Real have celebrated goals on 40 occasions. Vinicius Jr has 16 to his name, while Karim Benzema has 14 and Fede Valverde 12.

Granted, Barca did beat Real in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, winning 3-1 courtesy of strikes from Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Pedri, and they are leading Real by seven points domestically, suggesting they could still have the upper hand on the night.

However, if statistics from cup competitions this season are anything to go by for either team, then the suggestions are that Carlo Ancelotti's side should be bagging more than their fair share against Xavi's backline.

So anyone who wants to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on Thursday would be forgiven for expecting goals.

Regardless, there will still be another game to come in the tie, scheduled for a month's time on April 5 - after the pair have already met for the second time in the league.