Vinicius Jr in talks to LEAVE Real Madrid, with 'unrefusable' figures 'agreed' in person: report

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is in talks to leave the European champions, after shock meetings in Prague and an “unrefusable” offer.

The Brazilian was the focus of the Champions League drama this week when Los Blancos rocked up at the Etihad Stadium. After Manchester City fans unfurled a banner taunting their opposition with a photo of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and the caption, “Stop crying your heart out” – in reference to the song by City fans, Oasis – Vinicius was crowned Man of the Match in a 3-2 win.

The Real Madrid star is currently 5/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or – but might be about to jump ship, with serious discussions over his next move.

Kylian Mbappe has complicated Vinicius Jr's role at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos now perhaps more open to letting him leave

Carlo Ancelotti has had conundrums to solve at Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vinicius, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, has scored in two Champions League finals and been the posterboy for Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti. But a summer move for Kylian Mbappe – with a signing-on fee claimed to be worth €150 million by ESPN – has complicated roles at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman is considered best on the left wing and has had difficulty adapting to a lone no.9 role in Spain. His form began to pick up in December, however, when Vinicius was ruled out with a hamstring injury – having picked up 16 goals and assists in 14 La Liga appearances prior.

Mbappe and Vinicius are competing in similar positions (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

For some, it's clear that one of the two superstars will not have a long-term future in Madrid – and now, Spanish outlet Marca are reporting of the growing interest from the Saudi Pro League over Vinicius Jr.

The report states that finances over a move have been “agreed” by Vinicius' agents and SPL vice president, Saad Al Lazeez, in a meeting in Prague, with the 24-year-old set to receive €1bn over the next five seasons.

While the club that he would sign for has not yet been agreed, the report states that Jeddah could well be his destination – with big-money backers, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia controlling 75 per cent of both Al-Ahli and Al Ittihad, as two of their four Saudi clubs. Al-Hilal and Al Nassr, the other two founding members of the SPL, make up the others.

“The player's close entourage is very clear that this is an unprecedented and irresistible offer,” Marca continues. “More than a year and a half after learning of the multi-million-euro offer, the links between Saudi Arabia and the player are still very clear. So much so that just three weeks ago his agent travelled to the Arab country.”

Vinicius could be torn on whether to leave – with reasons for and against leaving

Vinicius Jr breaks down in tears after discussing the racist abuse he has received in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vinicius Jr has faced a tough time since moving to Spain – and FourFourTwo understands that the abhorrent racist abuse that he has faced in the country is a major factor in his temptation to depart.

The Real star has even stated that Spain should be stripped of hosting the 2030 World Cup over racism that he has faced while playing football, with Marca reiterating themselves that “Those close to [Vini] are clear that the footballer must speak up and make it clear that he is not happy in a country and in a competition in which these types of circumstances continue to occur.”

While the money would be fantastic in Saudi Arabia, however, Vini will obviously have concerns beyond his bank account. The star risks his image in moving to a league that Marca describe as “under construction”: his legacy at Madrid could well diminish should he leave, while his place as the jewel in Brazil's national team may well come under threat, should he move to a much less competitive league a year before the 2026 World Cup begins.

Vinicius has his place in the Brazil team to consider, too (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo believes that Vinicius has not yet made a decision on his future either way, however, with his full focus on this season and a 16th Champions League title at Madrid. This a saga, however, that made well drag on into the summer.

Vinicius is worth €200m, according to Transfermarkt. Real Madrid and Manchester City meet when Champions League action returns next week, for the second-leg of the play-off.