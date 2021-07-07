Real Madrid transfer news: Gareth Bale could retire from club football next summer

Gareth Bale is considering calling time on his club career next year, according to reports.

The Wales international, who recently helped his country reach the last 16 of Euro 2020, has one year left on his Real Madrid contract.

Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham having fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has since been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid manager, and Bale has been offered another chance to impress.

He is unlikely to be handed a new deal with the Spanish giants, though, potentially leaving him without a club in 2022.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bale is considering hanging up his club boots when he becomes a free agent.

The forward would still like to represent Wales at the World Cup in Qatar in November and December of next year.

But if the Dragons fail to qualify for the winter tournament, Bale could call it a day next May.

Ordinarily, the retirement of a top-class talent at the age of 31 would come as a surprise.

Bale has had some injury issues down the years, but he has not been plagued by fitness problems.

But there is a sense that the Welshman has fallen out of love with football, at least at club level.

He clearly relishes pulling on the red shirt on the international stage, but he has played just 36 league games over the last two seasons.

Bale has had a fantastic career. He's won two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid - some going for a former Southampton left-back.

Yet he has hinted in recent months that he might be about to make a splash with a major announcement.

“It will happen [an update on his future] after the Euros," Bale told Sky Sports in May. "I know what I'm doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything.”

Watch this space.

