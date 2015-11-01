Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Navas wary of PSG threat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas believes Paris Saint-Germain represent a major threat to his club's ambitions of Champions League glory.

The teams clash for the second time in two weeks in Group A, having shared a goalless draw at the Parc des Princes.

It was a result that maintained both sides' unbeaten record across all competitions this season and marked the only time PSG have failed to win in their past eight outings at home and abroad.

"They have top-quality players who can make life difficult for you at any moment," Navas said in an interview with UEFA. "We all want to win the Champions League, it's one of our goals.

"We're trying to prepare as well as possible for every game so as to get to the final and win it, but we have to take it step by step, because we still have to get through important games in the group stage and in the knockout stages.

"We're putting our heart and soul into reaching the final and winning it."

The clean sheet in the French capital was Madrid's ninth in all competitions this term and Navas - retained as first-choice goalkeeper after a deadline-day move for Manchester United's David De Gea collapsed - hailed a collective effort throughout Rafael Benitez's team.

"The team are doing a great job," he said. "We're all doing our bit in terms of defensive work.

"We know that if we all defend together, starting with the attackers, it makes it very difficult for our opponents to create danger.

"So we're following the instructions of the coaching staff and trying to improve in every game."

Benitez is likely to be without Gareth Bale for Tuesday's match despite the Wales international returning to training on Sunday following a calf problem.

Key defensive duo Sergio Ramos and Pepe are back from respective shoulder and leg issues, while midfielder Luka Modric (hip) and striker Karim Benzema (thigh) will be assessed.

PSG remain without Javier Pastore through illness and Marquinhos due to a hamstring problem, but defender David Luiz is back in Laurent Blanc’s squad after missing the past four games with a knee complaint

Luiz's Brazil international colleague Thiago Silva believes, with the onus on Madrid to force the game in front of their own fans, the attacking talents of his team-mates will have chance to shine.

"We will travel to Madrid looking to play our football and defeat Real," Silva told his club's official website. "We can still play a good game in Spain, despite the fact that we only drew 0-0 at home. When we play against a very strong side like this, it's 50-50.

"Both sides can win. I think we will play better in Madrid than we did in Paris. At the Parc des Princes, we were obliged to win because we were playing at home.

"Real will feel obliged to win the return, so our attackers can perhaps take advantage of a little more space."

A win for either PSG or Madrid will guarantee their place in the last 16 if Malmo lose to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.