Real Madrid's Carvajal limps out of final to prompt Spain fears

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal limped out of the Champions League final against Liverpool in tears.

Carvajal was in line to be a starter for Spain at the 2018 World Cup but his participation could now be in doubt after he suffered an apparent hamstring injury 35 minutes into the Kiev showpiece.

Nacho Fernandez replaced Carvajal for Zinedine Zidane's men and the 26-year-old's departure came a few moments after a similarly distraught Mohamed Salah made way.

Liverpool star Salah, the Premier League Golden Boot winner and recipient of multiple end-of-season awards, landed heavily on his left shoulder after tangling with Sergio Ramos.

Another cruel blow, this time for Carvajal May 26, 2018

Carvajal missed five matches after sustaining a hamstring problem during the first leg of Madrid's semi-final win over Bayern Munich.

He was also injured in the second half of the 2016 final against Atletico Madrid in Milan, where his team-mates ultimately prevailed on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Spain open their World Cup campaign against neighbours Portugal in Sochi on June 15.