Real swoop for Kovacic

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Inter midfielder Mateo Kovacic, subject to a medical, in a deal reported to be worth €35million.

The Croatia international pens a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and brings an end to a two-and-a-half-year stay in Milan.

Kovacic had been linked with Liverpool earlier in the transfer window, but a move to the Premier League never materialised.

The 21-year-old, who scored five goals in 35 Serie A appearances last season, switched to Inter in January 2013 after joining from Dinamo Zagreb in his homeland.

Inter coach Roberto Mancini all but confirmed the move this week, and stated that the Serie A giants cashed in due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

"There are rules that have to be respected. I don't think anyone wanted this to happen but we have the financial fair play regulations to follow," he said.

"We're all sorry about it: myself, the president, the management and the players themselves."

Kovacic will face the media on Wednesday after undergoing a medical and being presented on the pitch at the Bernabeu.

The midfielder could make his Real debut in the club's La Liga opener at Sporting Gijon on Sunday, a match that will also see Rafael Benitez take charge of the 10-time European champions in a competitive fixture for the first time.