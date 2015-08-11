Redknapp backs Barton for West Ham success

Harry Redknapp has tipped midfielder Joey Barton to be a success at West Ham if he completes his move to Upton Park as expected.

Barton is reported to be close to joining Slaven Bilic's side, having left QPR at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract at Loftus Road.

The former Newcastle United man's potential arrival in east London could divide opinion among West Ham supporters, with Barton having a chequered past on and off the field.

However, former West Ham boss Redknapp backed the 32-year-old to prove his worth.

"I had a couple of managers ring me last week from good Championship clubs and I said to them I’d take him," Redknapp told talkSPORT.

"He's very opinionated and he's got strong opinions about the game and doesn't hold back with them.

"But he’s a good player and a good trainer. He gets people at it, he wants to win.

"If they take him for a year I think he’ll be alright. He wants to win for his life, I think he’ll do okay at West Ham."