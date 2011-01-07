Redknapp: Beckham likely to sign

"The talks (between the clubs) are going on and there's a good chance it could happen," Redknapp told reporters at the club's training ground.

"There's not too much to sort out. I think it will get done. We're sorting out the length of the loan. I don't think it's a financial issue, certainly not from David's point of view."

Redknapp added that former England captain Beckham, 35, could join in time to be introduced to the fans at their FA Cup Third Round match against Charlton Athletic at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Beckham would then be in the squad to face his former club Manchester United at White Hart Lane on January 16. United are top of the table eight points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand.

"I still think he has got something to offer as a player," said Redknapp. "He could lift the level of the other players. I think he would be a good influence around the place. Someone of that stature could be a massive player for us."

FORMER CLUBS

Tottenham are on the fringes of the tile race in fourth spot and through to the last 16 of the Champions League where they face AC Milan, one of Beckham's former clubs.

The England midfielder played on loan at Milan during the MLS off-season in 2009 and 2010 and would be available to face them on February 15 in the first leg at the San Siro.

The Londoner, who has 115 England caps, is keen to have a spell back in the English top flight almost eight years after he left Manchester United for Real Madrid.

He has maintained his desire to play for his country and a temporary move to London is appealing as he looks to force his way back into England manager Fabio Capello's plans.

The Italian initially called time on Beckham's international career in August but the midfielder has maintained his desire to represent his country again.

Redknapp wants Beckham to provide cover for England right winger Aaron Lennon, with David Bentley having struggled since his big-money move from Blackburn Rovers two-and-a-half-years ago.

Redknapp said Bentley was frustrated at Spurs and would go out on loan. He also said Tottenham had agreed a fee with Birmingham City for Ireland captain Robbie Keane and it was up to the striker whether he joined the Midlands club.