Redknapp: Tottenham will win Premier League within four years

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp backed Spurs win to win the Premier League title in the "next three or four years".

Tottenham finished third last season having faltered late, and the London club are in the mix again under Mauricio Pochettino this term.

Pochettino's men are third after 25 games, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea in their bid for a first title since 1961.

Redknapp, who guided Tottenham to the Champions League for the first time in 2011, heaped praise on Pochettino and said he would not swap Spurs' starting XI for any other in the competition.

"They have been fantastic under Pochettino," Redknapp told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I have absolutely loved the way they have played - their football, the pace of the full-backs.

"Tottenham will go on and win the Premier League in the next three or four years."

Redknapp added: "Maybe they do run out of steam, maybe he [Pochettino] hasn't been able to rotate and could do with another three or four top players to give him the strength in depth.

"If you said to me 'go and manage any team you want', I would take Tottenham's best XI."