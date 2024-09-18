Referee Anthony Taylor taken out of Premier League spotlight after death threats

By
published

Anthony Taylor set a new Premier League record by dishing out 16 yellow cards in Saturday's encounter between Bournemouth and Chelsea

Anthony Taylor
Anthony Taylor is an experienced Premier League referee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Taylor has not been allocated a Premier League game this weekend after suffering online abuse for his officiating at the weekend.

The experienced referee took charge of Chelsea's trip to face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, with Enzo Maresca's side prevailing thanks to Christopher Nkunku's strike four minutes from time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.