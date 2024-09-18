Referee Anthony Taylor taken out of Premier League spotlight after death threats

Anthony Taylor has not been allocated a Premier League game this weekend after suffering online abuse for his officiating at the weekend.

The experienced referee took charge of Chelsea's trip to face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, with Enzo Maresca's side prevailing thanks to Christopher Nkunku's strike four minutes from time.

But the headlines were taken up by a Premier League-record 16 yellow cards having been shown during the game: six for Bournemouth, eight for Chelsea, plus one for Maresca and another for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Anthony Taylor to take up fourth official duties after record-breaking 16 yellow cards

As is the standard for the Premier League, both sides will be issued with fines for picking up six or more yellow cards apiece.

Iraolo did not seem pleased but deigned not to comment, while opposite number Maresca was unfussed by Taylor's performance, saying: ‘It’s not a problem this amount of yellow cards. It is what it is. I complained about a foul on Wesley Fofana which for me was quite clear but it can happen.

"Eight yellow cards probably because these sort of games are about duels and fight and this can happen. Sometimes the game demands the way you have to behave."

Nonetheless, Taylor was subjected to online abuse, including multiple death threats against him and his family, leading the Premier League to launch an investigation.

Taylor has also been taken out of the spotlight this weekend and has been allocated fourth official duties for two games: Southampton v Ipswich Town on Saturday, then Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The punditocracy's response to Taylor's performance was mixed, with some feeling Taylor dished out the yellow cards too readily while others questioning why other incidents did not lead to second yellow cards and a dismissal.

