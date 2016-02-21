Referee halts Leverkusen - Dortmund clash

Bayer Leverkusen's home clash with Borussia Dortmund was held up for more than 10 minutes in the second half after the referee took the teams from the field following Roger Schmidt's refusal to accept his sending off.

Leverkusen skipper Stefan Kiessling was twice told to tell Schmidt to leave, but the coach, who had been angered by a quickly-taken free-kick that led to Dortmund's opening goal, refused.

Confusion then briefly reigned as the officials headed for the tunnel, followed by both teams.

The game eventually resumed, with Dortmund leading 1-0, with Schmidt in the stands.