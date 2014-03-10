Reina considers future move to America

The Spaniard is currently in Naples on a season-long loan from Liverpool, and has conceded he will unlikely return to Anfield.

Napoli are enjoying a strong season under Rafael Benitez, currently lying third in the Serie A table, with a place in the Coppa Italia final assured, while Thursday sees them take on Porto in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

However, with a permanent switch to the San Paolo yet to be agreed, Reina is not ruling out any options for his future.

"I would like to try to do something different in the future," he told Diario de la Roja. "Maybe America or something like that.

"My idea is to have three or four good years somewhere and then after that go somewhere else for a couple more years.

"I think I have five or six years left.

"Nothing has been confirmed yet but I’ve got the feeling that Napoli are happy with me and I think they will talk to Liverpool to see what the situation is.

"It would be hard for me to go back to England.

"Liverpool have signed a 26-year-old goalkeeper (Simon Mignolet), they have got rid of me for economic reasons apparently and it is difficult to see that situation changing."

For the 31-year-old, life in southern Italy seems to be a better fit than life on Merseyside.

"I have returned to having fun, with a coach with whom I love to work," he said.

"Every day is much easier than it was before. I am happy, I am very well adapted and so is my family.

"The affection of the people is awesome. And then there’s a life which is quite different to Liverpool. In Liverpool we did much at home.

"Here we go out a lot more because the weather allows that. There are more opportunities to do things.

"Napoli fits in with my character. My way of being, of living, of thinking, I identify with the way the Neapolitans are."