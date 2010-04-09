Reina signs six year Liverpool deal

"To play for Liverpool is very special. I've been here for five years and now I will be here for six more and it's very exciting," Reina told the club's website on Friday.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract. It's probably the best news of my life that I'll be here for the next six years."

The 27-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Merseyside club in July 2005 from Villarreal, has been one of manager Rafa Benitez's best signings, notching up 177 league appearances.

Reina, who won the Super Cup in 2005 with Liverpool and the FA Cup a year later, said his family were big fans of the area and the native Scouse accent as well.

"My wife told me from the beginning she was more than happy here. My kids enjoy it and they have picked up the Scouse accent already. I am really proud of that," said Reina, whose side are sixth in the league.

"In the years ahead they will speak much more Scouse too."

