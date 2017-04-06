Remember Rostov's pitch? You haven't seen nothing, Manchester United fans...
The Red Devils thought they had it bad in Russia, but Shakhtar Donetsk's quarter-final Ukrainian Cup tie against Poltava has been called off due to... well, just look at it.
The Football Federation of Ukraine stopped FC Poltava from fulfilling the fixture on Wednesday at the Lokomotiv Stadium.
Poltava refused to move stadiums for the game, meaning the fixture had to be cancelled completely and Shakhtar simply headed straight through to the semi-finals.
Paulo Fonseca's side have since returned to Kiev to train in Svyatoshino.
What would Jose say?
- Video: Corinthians ball 'boy' shamelessly fakes dive after giving ball back
- Video: Referee forgets the rules in Newcastle game after disallowing a penalty
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.