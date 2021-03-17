Remembering Sibusiso Zuma’s iconic bicycle kick for FC Copenhagen

Who remembers Sibusiso Zuma’s memorable bicycle kick for FC Copenhagen against Brondby on 10 June 2001.

Copenhagen went on to beat rivals Brondby for their second league title through a spectacular goal from the South African striker

Christian Poulsen gave Copenhagen a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute, but it was the second goal that grabbed all of the headlines.

In the 56th minute, Zuma received the ball just inside the box, chested it up, then delivered a stunning overhead kick to send it into the top far corner.

This goal was then voted as the Danish Goal of the Year in 2001, and was voted the best Superliga Goal of the Decade in December 2009.

WATCH: Sibusiso Zuma’s incredible bicycle kick