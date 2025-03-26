Report reveals 10 Manchester United players leaving this summer

Manchester United look set for another major squad overhaul this summer as manager Ruben Amorim continues to get to grips with an eclectically built group of players.

The Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League with a number of key players still showing no sign of adapting to the intense and demanding 3-4-3 system deployed by the young head coach.

With a host of additions needed in order to push for the top four once again, United's current financial issues suggest that a mass exodus of high-earning senior players is set to take place.

Outcast loanee duo among 10 players Manchester United plan to axe

Amorim has struggled for form so far in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

This plan for mass sales had already kicked off in January, with Marcus Rashford and Antony departing on loan to free up wages, with Patrick Dorgu coming the other way as the first statement signing of the Amorim era.

Furthermore, the contract situations of a number of other senior players have left their respective futures in the balance, with a number of them expected to leave to further ease the bloated wage balance.

Rashford joined Aston Villa over the winter (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, according to Spanish outlet Fijaches, as many as ten players could be on the way out of Old Trafford this summer as Amorim ruthlessly shapes his squad in his image.

Rashford and Antony are expected to depart, while Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho will also leave barring any loan clause loophole drama.

Christian Eriksen all but confirmed his own exit, while Casemiro's future already appears decided due to his mammoth wage, assuming a buyer can be found.

Elsewhere, the injury-prone Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw could also find their heads on the chopping block, with Amorim becoming unconvinced by their availability and potential to handle the physical demands of his system.

Luke Shaw has struggled for minutes this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim did something similar in his first transfer window as Sporting CP manager, dismantling an underperforming side before transforming a group of new additions into the dominant force in Portugal.

Elsewhere, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir are all expected to leave at the end of the season.