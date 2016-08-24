Retiring Keane in Republic of Ireland squad for final time

Robbie Keane has been included in Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland squad for the final time having announced his impending international retirement.

The LA Galaxy striker confirmed on Wednesday that he will step down from international football following next week's friendly against Oman.

Keane, who has formerly represented the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Inter, has scored a record 67 goals in 145 games for Ireland after making his debut against the Czech Republic in March 1998.

"Robbie's appearances and goals for Ireland speak for themselves," Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said.

"He is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest ever players and I do not see his international goal record being beaten for a very long time, if ever. It will take us some time to get over his absence."

John O'Shea, Seamus Coleman and Jeff Hendrick are all included for the friendly against Oman and Ireland's opening World Cup qualifier versus Serbia in Belgrade despite being fitness doubts.

The trio are set to be assessed by the FAI medical staff, but Shane Duffy - who will miss the Serbia game through suspension - is not in the squad.

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), David Forde (Portsmouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Alex Pearce (Derby County) Paul McShane (Reading), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Marc Wilson (Bournemouth), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Aiden McGeady, James McCarthy (both Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Stephen Quinn (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Robbie Brady (Norwich City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City)

Forwards: Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)