Reus: Bundesliga catching up with Premier League

The 24-year-old German international is in the second season of his Dortmund return, having rejoined the club he grew up at from Moenchengladbach in 2012.

Reus' speed and creativity have made him one of Germany's outstanding young talents, and his performances in helping die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final last season have seen him linked with moves to the Premier League and La Liga. But Reus believes the Bundesliga is of a sufficiently high level.

"I think the Bundesliga was able to improve a lot in recent times," said Reus, speaking at the PUMA evoPOWER boot launch in Barcelona. "Many world-class players are joining and matches - especially the top games - are shown almost worldwide. That shows how far the Bundesliga has come.

"But I still think the Premier League is established a bit longer. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga is tight and, if it retains this level, both the Bundesliga and Premier League will be on an equal level."

With a host of injuries hampering their progress, Dortmund have struggled this season and are currently in third place, four points behind Bayer Leverkusen and 17 points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich.

Reus describes Bayern as almost 'perfect', but the winger, who has eight goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this campaign, still feels Dortmund are in a position to have a successful season under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship.

"Getting [Ilkay] Gundogan and back will be a big boost for us and we're looking to improve," said Reus. "In the first part of the season, we struggled with a lengthy injury list and we didn't have the depth in the squad to be able to cope with it.

"Bayern have played pretty much perfectly this season which has made it hard for the other teams. But we're still in the Champions League and the German Cup so there's plenty for us left to play for."

