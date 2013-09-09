Reus to miss Faroes clash
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus will not feature in Germany's FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old was substituted for Julian Draxler in Friday's 3-0 win over Austria, assisting Toni Kroos' goal at the Allianz Arena.
However, he is suffering from gastroenteritis and will return to Dortmund for treatment.
A statement from the Deutscher Fussball-Bund read: "Marco Reus will not fly with the German national team to the Faroe Islands.
"The 24-year-old (is) suffering from a gastrointestinal infection."
Germany remain unbeaten in Group C, having won six and drawn one of their seven matches, and can qualify for Brazil 2014 with a win, if Sweden fail to beat Kazakhstan in Astana.
Lars Olsen Faroe Islands side, conversely, have lost all seven of their qualifiers.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.