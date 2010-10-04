Reveillere added to France squad

The FFF said Arsenal's Sagna had pulled out with a thigh injury.

France take on Romania at the Stade de France on Saturday and Luxembourg in Metz three days later. They have three points from two matches.

Revised squad:

Keepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille).

Defenders: Gael Clichy (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AS Roma), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Benoit Tremoulinas (Girondins Bordeaux), Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon).

Midfielders: Abou Diaby (Arsenal), Alou Diarra (Girondins Bordeaux), Lassana Diarra (Real Madrid), Yoann Gourcuff (Olympique Lyon), Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes), Blaise Matuidi (St Etienne), Samir Nasri (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (Lorient), Guillaume Hoarau (Paris Saint-Germain), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille), Dimitri Payet (St Etienne).)