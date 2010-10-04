Reveillere added to France squad
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyon defender Anthony Reveillere has been called up for France's next two Euro 2012 qualifiers against Romania and Luxembourg as Bacary Sagna pulled out injured, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.
The FFF said Arsenal's Sagna had pulled out with a thigh injury.
France take on Romania at the Stade de France on Saturday and Luxembourg in Metz three days later. They have three points from two matches.
Revised squad:
Keepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille).
Defenders: Gael Clichy (Arsenal), Philippe Mexes (AS Roma), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Benoit Tremoulinas (Girondins Bordeaux), Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon).
Midfielders: Abou Diaby (Arsenal), Alou Diarra (Girondins Bordeaux), Lassana Diarra (Real Madrid), Yoann Gourcuff (Olympique Lyon), Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes), Blaise Matuidi (St Etienne), Samir Nasri (Arsenal).
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (Lorient), Guillaume Hoarau (Paris Saint-Germain), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Loic Remy (Olympique Marseille), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille), Dimitri Payet (St Etienne).)
